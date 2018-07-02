Hansbrough scores SEC weekly award

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Monday, November 17 2014 Nov 17, 2014 Monday, November 17, 2014 5:18:00 PM CST November 17, 2014 in Mizzou Xtra
By: Tom Kackley, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The SEC rewarded a Missouri Tiger on the offensive side of the ball for a change.

Russell Hansbrough won the SEC Offensive Player of the Week award after piling up 199 yards and two touchdowns against Texas A&M in a 34-27 victory Saturday.

This is the first time Hansbrough has won the award. The Tigers' only other SEC Offensive Player of the Week award came early in the season when Maty Mauk won the honor after a win against Toledo.

Hansbrough now has 790 yards on the year and has averaged 5.6 yards per attempt this season in Mizzou's two-headed attack alongside Marcus Murphy.

The Tigers remain in first place in the SEC East after the win. Mizzou will play Tennessee in Knoxville this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11am 81°
12pm 83°
1pm 85°
2pm 86°