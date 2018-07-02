Hansbrough scores SEC weekly award

COLUMBIA - The SEC rewarded a Missouri Tiger on the offensive side of the ball for a change.

Russell Hansbrough won the SEC Offensive Player of the Week award after piling up 199 yards and two touchdowns against Texas A&M in a 34-27 victory Saturday.

This is the first time Hansbrough has won the award. The Tigers' only other SEC Offensive Player of the Week award came early in the season when Maty Mauk won the honor after a win against Toledo.

Hansbrough now has 790 yards on the year and has averaged 5.6 yards per attempt this season in Mizzou's two-headed attack alongside Marcus Murphy.

The Tigers remain in first place in the SEC East after the win. Mizzou will play Tennessee in Knoxville this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.