HAPPENING TODAY: Drive-thru food drive for Boone County students

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri is hosting a drive-thru food drive for mid-Missouri students.

The event is taking place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Columbia Mall on Friday.

People are asked to bring non-perishable food items, such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, meal kits and canned spaghetti sauce.

This is the food bank's first drive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They call it "Pack School Pantries."

Lindsay Lopez, president and CEO of the food bank, said they are working closely with Boone County schools during their return to classes to ensure students are getting the proper nutrition.

"One in every six children in the state of Missouri is considered food insecure," she said. "That means that they're regularly lacking access to nutritious food."

Last year, the food bank supplied Boone County students from more than 10 different schools with more than 10,000 pounds of food.

Seth Wolfmeyer, communications and marketing manager for the food bank, said they have faced some challenges with people stocking up on food during the pandemic.

"Shelf-stable food has been under strain pretty much across the country, so it's making it harder to purchase it more than ever before," he said.

If you are unable to make it to the food drive on Friday, you can donate online through the food bank's website.