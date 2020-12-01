As Jim Riek's time as a KOMU 8 anchor comes to a close, KOMU 8 wants to thank him for the countless hours and hard work he's put into the many stories he's reported on over the years.
Jim is set to retire on Tuesday, Dec. 1, after his final newscasts on KOMU 8 News at 5 and 6.
Jim started his broadcasting career in Jefferson City with a radio job as a senior in high school. He held radio jobs in Fulton and Joplin and eventually shifted from radio to television.
Many remember Jim as a sportscaster for many years before switching to news. Those stops included television stations right here in mid-Missouri. Jim started anchoring at KOMU 8 in July of 1997.
In total, Jim spent 23 years at KOMU 8 and 45 years in television.
Jim and his late wife Linda have three children, Jason, Jamie and Joey and two grandchildren.
When asked what he looks forward to most after retirement, Jim said golfing (of course!) and hopping in his RV to travel across the nation.
The best part of traveling? He knows many former KOMU students around the country-- who might let him park in their driveway!
Jim was honored with the Silver Circle award from the Mid-America Emmys during his final 10 p.m. newscast on Monday. Television professionals who have served the industry with distinction for 25 years or more can be invited to join the Silver Circle, an honor bestowed by the Mid-America chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to recognize the outstanding contributions of these individuals.
Below are a few video tributes that aired on KOMU 8 News over the past few weeks.