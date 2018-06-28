Hardy Named NAIA National Softball Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY -- Jessica Hardy of Columbia College has been tabbed as the NAIA National Softball Player of the Week, the national office announced Tuesday. Hardy was chosen based on her performances from April 16 -- 22 out of a pool of conference player of the week selections among 24 conference/independent/unaffiliated groupings.

The a 5-foot-5 freshman catcher set two single-game records for Columbia last week. In a 15-3 victory over Harris-Stowe State on April 16, she collected a Cougar-record three homers and nine RBIs in a 4-for-5 effort from the dish. In four victories, Hardy went 8-for-15 (.533) overall with 14 RBIs, seven runs scored, two doubles and four roundtrippers.

She is tied for the team lead with seven homers and ranks fifth among the regulars in batting average (.392).