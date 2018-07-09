Harley Davidson Dealership Opens Doors to Columbia Voters

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Harley Davidson dealership is one of the sponsors for the 33rd National Bikers Roundup.

It was also one of the polling centers for yesterday's primary election. Dozens of motorcycle enthusiasts passed through the doors of Columbia's Mid- America Harley Davidson Dealership. But store owner Steve Tuchschmidt said he expected a lot more on election day. "It's going to look completely different than it does now, that's for certain," said Tuchschmidt. That's because Tuchschmidt's dealership also served as a polling center for the primary.

"There'll be a lot of bikers in and out of the dealership, there's going to be voters coming in and out of the dealership so it's going to be an interesting day for voters," said Tuchschmidt. Some in the community voiced concerns that bikers could scare off voters, but Tuchschmidt said that wouldn't be an issue. "No, not at all. It's really interesting when the voters do come in because it brings in a lot of people who have never been into a Harley Davidson Dealership," said Tuchschmidt.

Even bikers from out of town didn't think there would be problems. "Some people are just here to have fun, not to scare away voters," said one biker. Voters didn't even have to go through the front door. Election officials had a special entrance for voters on the side of the building.

Mid-America Harley Davidson has served as a polling place in year's past. The clerk's office did not respond to requests from the newsroom to talk about the polling location.