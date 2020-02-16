Harley-Davidson dealership raises money for juvenile diabetes research

COLUMBIA -The mid-Missouri Harley-Davidson hosted its monthly event today to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The Columbia dealership held a motorcycle ride through mid-Missouri where bikers could stop at participating restaurants and bars. After the ride, everyone gathered back at the dealership for live music and a charity raffle.

All of the proceeds from the raffle and donations will go straight to the foundation. Event Coordinator Sammie Walker explained how they choose the charity they donate to each month.

"It makes it a lot more meaningful when our Harley-Davidson family can relate," Walker said. "One of our service technicians, his wife, and one of his children have type one diabetes so this relates to them for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation today."

Next month the dealership is planning a similar event for breast cancer research.