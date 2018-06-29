Harris-Stowe State University Names New President

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Harris-Stowe State University has named a 37-year-old college administrator in Florida as its next president.

The university's Board of Regents on Tuesday announced the hiring of Dwaun Warmack, senior vice president for administration and student services at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.

Warmack starts in July at the historically black university in St. Louis. He succeeds Albert Walker, who left the job after two years. Warmack previously worked at Rhodes College, Western Carolina University and Delta State University.