Harrisburg hires new head basketball coach

COLUMBIA - Harrisburg high school has found its new head boys varsity basketball coach.

The Bulldogs promoted assistant coach Kyle Fisher to fill the void left behind by longtime coach Steve Combs.

Fisher is a former Harrisburg player and longtime assistant to Combs.

Combs, who had been coaching the Bulldogs since 1999, announced his retirement March 15 to become superintendent of the Harrisburg school district.

Harrisburg finished in third place in the Class II state playoffs this past season.