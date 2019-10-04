Harrisburg middle school principal arrested on drunk driving charge

HARRISBURG - The superintendent of the Harrisburg R-8 School District acknowledged the district's middle school principal was arrested on a drunk driving charge in an e-mail Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Jeffrey Wardrip on Monday for driving while intoxicated. Wardrip was later booked into the Cooper County Jail.

Superintendent Steve Combs said the following in an e-mail to KOMU 8 News:

"Harrisburg Middle School Principal Jeff Wardrip has acknowledged to the Harrisburg R-VIII School District that he was arrested on suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated on October 1st. The District does not condone excessive drinking or driving in an impaired state by any staff member or an administrator. Mr. Wardrip is fully cooperating with the District in this matter. The District is taking the matter very seriously; however, due to employee confidentiality laws, the details of any personnel disciplinary action will not be disclosed."

Several messages sent to KOMU 8 by parents of Harrisburg students and others said students and parents returning from a sporting event saw Wardrip's arrest.