Harrisburg's Fisher Draws a Full Net

Harrisburg guard Kyle Fisher is possibly this season's most prolific scorer in mid-Missouri high school hoops, but his mom always want him to work on his rebounding. And he should listen, because she's the best female basketball player in Harrisburg history. Harrisburg's Kyle Fisher is a mama's boy, you can tell just by watching him on the basketball court. It's a place where his mom Gail stared for Harrisburg a few decades ago.

"I just enjoyed playing at Harrisburg. It's just a good place to play," Gail Fisher says, "I don't have one particular good memory. Just four good years of playing."

Kyle should get his 2nd all-state award after this season, but he can't match mom's 3. And her number 22 jersey is retired. Her son's been getting basketball lessons since birth.

"I probably had a basketball in my hands since I was born. I've loved it ever since I was a baby and just stuck with it ever since," says Kyle Fisher.

"It's been developed. He started as a little kid in the driveway and really worked hard on his game. It's fun to watch, he really puts the ball in the hole. He makes people around him better. Plays defense, is a great leader. So, he's everything a coach can ask for," says Harrisburg Head Coach Steve Combs.

Fisher can jump, and in the Sturgeon Tournament Championship game, he reached even rarer air by hanging hung half a hundred--plus one--on New Bloomfield.

Combs says, "It was a quiet 51, if that's possible. After the ballgame, it was a great victory for our team. We're shaking hands in the line and the assistant coach tells us he had 51 and i thought no way. I thought he had 35, 38."

"We end up winning the game, too in overtime. That's what made it special is that we won the game cause 51 points with a loss would have just been 51 points," Fisher says, "It wouldn't have been near as special."

His game is getting national attention, as Fisher is one of 15 hundred players named a nominee for the McDonald's All-American team.

Combs remarks, "When they said it was representing the Harrisburg area McDonald's we thought it was pretty funny because we've got one restaurant and one gas station."

Fisher happily explains,"I heard you get a free order of fries if you get nominated so that's pretty cool."

So Fisher gets fries to go with his shake. You can call him a lot of things, just don't call him a fish out of water.

Fisher says, "I don't think half the town of Harrisburg knows me by my real first name. Everybody calls me fish from the Kindergarteners to the senior citizens that sit up at the restaurant in town."

Fisher is waiting until the season is done to decide where he'll play his college basketball. It's no secret his coaches alma-mater Columbia College is very interested. The Bulldogs are 18-2 on the season.