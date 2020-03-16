Harrisburg schools canceled through March 30

HARRISBURG— Harrisburg Public Schools will be canceled through March 30, according to a statement from superintendent Steve Combs.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that we did not take lightly," Combs said in the statement. "However, the safety of our students, staff, and community members must be our number one priority. Therefore, we believe it is in the district’s best interest for school to remain closed for the next two weeks. This will include all activities, practices, and school-sponsored events, as well."

Students were sent home with assignments on Friday, and work will be due as soon as school is back in session, Combs said in the statement.

Food will still be provided to students, Combs said. Starting Monday, grab and go meals will be available for all students. Food will be delivered to students' doorsteps between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Students on free and reduced lunch programs do not need to sign up for meal deliveries.

Students on the full pay lunch program can call the administrative office at 573-875-5604 or 573-777-5491 by 9 a.m. Monday to sign up for deliveries.

Special education arrangements will be offered on a case by case basis, according to Combs.