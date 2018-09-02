Harrison Claims First AMC Baseball Player of the Week Honors

ST. LOUIS -- After going 3-for-8 with 2 RBI, helping the Owls to a split against NCAA Division II Christian Brothers University, Jacob Harrison was named the AMC Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 13.

The Fulton, Missouri native played a hand in three of the seven runs scored by WWU in the doubleheader, scoring in the first game and knocking in the game-winning run with a double in the second game. The middle infielder also had a perfect fielding game, with five putouts and four assists.

Also nominated for the weekly award was Blake Coffman of Williams Baptist College. Brian Carr was also nominated for the Pitcher of the Week award after pitching 5.1 relief innings, striking out four batters and walking only one. WBC's Bunk Coronado took the honors after leading the Eagles to a win over no. 1 Oklahoma City University.