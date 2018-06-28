Harsher Legislation on Meth

It is a drug that changes people permanantly.

"It is seriously addictive," said Senator Jim Talent. "It changes the physical structure of the brain so it can really do irreparable damage. It is very hard to quit."

It can be made in houses, cars, and almost anywhere with dangerous household chemicals. Law enforcement officials hope to eliminate meth cooks' access to the one key ingredient, pseudoephedrine.

"As you take away the ability of people to obtain the precursors such as pseudoephedrine," said Cole County Sheriff Greg White. "It is going to become easier, or more logical for people to try to import it from outside the country."

However, this is a problem White would rather have, as it would force the drug to cross international and state borders instead of being made locally.

"One of the things we wanted to do is to structure the bill so that we kept the pseudoephedrine out of the hands of the meth cooks while still allowing consumers to have adequate access to it," said Senator Talent.

This will be preventative access that law enforcement hopes will make it difficult for people to obtain the drug in the first place. Part of meth legislation includes a log that would track how much pseudoephedrine products individuals buy.

Last year inmates' meth-related visits to the hospital cost $50,000. This year those inmate hospital visits have already exceeded $60,000. It cost $10,000 for one inmate to visit the hospital.