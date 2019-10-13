Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival moves parking area

HARTSBURG - The Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival announced parking will be moved to the river roads near the festival grounds.

Parking will remain by the river for at least the first half of the festival Saturday morning. Parking attendants will guide festival-goers, and once the surrounding fields around the festival are dried up, parking will be moved to those areas.

Organizers asked for patience as the parking team tries to manage the crowd. All routes to the festival will remain the same.

There will be shuttles to and from the parking area and all parking is free.

The Festival is located off of S Bush Landing Road and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Updates will be posted on the Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival Facebook page.