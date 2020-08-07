Hartsburg Pumpkin Festivial canceled due to COVID-19
HARTSBURG - The 2020 Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was set to take place in October.
According to a Facebook post from the festival, a committee met with the Village of Hartsburg’s town board and after looking at current health orders in place, recommendations from CDC and discussion with town residents, the group determined that it could not safely host a festival this year.
The Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival began in 1991 as a celebration of pumpkins and the promotion for the village of Hartsburg.
The post stated they looked forward to begin planning for the 2021 edition of the festival.
