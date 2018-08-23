Hartsburg Throws Pumpkin Festival

"I'm kind of a homebody, I usually don't get out, so this was kind of an awesome little thing," said visitor Glenda Lamberson.

She's one of about 33,000 people to visit the festival this year. That's down from 55,000 last year.

Workers say rain is keeping people away. They say normally it's hard to walk up and down the street because it's so crowded.

"But I think the folks here are having a good time," said Mayor Nancy Grant.

And she's right.

"This was still great," Lamberson said.

From the music, to the vendors and crafts, to of course, the pumpkins.

But Mayor Grant says it's more than that, that brings so many people to hartsburg.

"This is a picturesque, quaint little town. And Hartsburg is known for its hospitality," said Grant.

And its hospitality is paying off.By bringing large crowds to the town.

"It gives Hartsburg exposure, to a lot of people all over the state," Grant said.

And these people keep coming back throughout the year, especially around pumpkin season.

"It's my first time, but I'll definitely be back," said Lamberson.

And Hartsburg hopes the thousands of others will feel the same way.

Sunday was the final day of the 15th annual festival.

The festival cost the town $12,000.