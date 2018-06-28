Hartzler makes address at Rotary Club of Columbia Northwest

COLUMBIA - Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler talked about tax reform and the government shutdown Tuesday as she spoke to the Rotary Club of Columbia Northwest Luncheon.

"Our troops are being paid and government is open which is very good, and in the meanwhile we do continue discussions on a final budget resolution," said Hartzler. "We're hopeful that will increase funding for our national defense because we're facing a lot of threats around the world."

But Hartzler also addressed several other political topics like DACA, CHIP funding and Governor Greitens.

"My thoughts and prayers have been with Sheena and the Greiten's family. I understand there's an investigation, so I just encourage him to cooperate if there is one and move forward as a state."

Cathy Atkins, the president of the Rotary Club of Columbia Northwest, said the club is very involved in the community and that's why they invited Congresswoman Hartzler to be the keynote for the luncheon.

"It's a very interesting time in the country right now, and it's an interesting time for politics for sure. People want to know what's happening, what's going on behind the scenes."

There have been many questions concerning Hartzler's accessibility to the public.

"I love when I can be home and be out in the district, I've traveled over 9,000 miles last year, and over 900 separate meetings. So, I get out as much as I can and visit with the people I serve," Hartzler said. " I have been here in Columbia many times and have met with those who support me and those who have concerns."