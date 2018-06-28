Hartzler Rallies for Final Support

MARSHALL - Republican Congressional candidate Vicky Hartzler rallied across mid-Missouri on her final day of campaigning Monday. Hartzler, the Republican candidate for Missouri's 4th Congressional District, stopped in Odessa, Marshall, Concordia, and California in an effort to gain as many votes as possible before 7pm on November 2nd.

Twenty people gathered Monday to listen to Hartzler speak at the Saline County GOP Headquarters in Marshall. She focused on how she can put the country back on the right track while representing people in Missouri who have the same values as she does. Hartzler emphasized the need for "common sense" ideas, saying her small town roots can help Washington D.C. make the right decisions.



Hartzler said she came to Saline County because it is an important county in the election. She urged people who want a change to follow her.



Hartzler asked those at the rally not only for their votes Tuesday, but she also urged each of them to tell five to ten people to vote as well.

