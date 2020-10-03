Harvey Weinstein charged with more rapes in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein has been charged with the rape of two more women in Los Angeles County.
The district attorney's office said Friday that Weinstein faces three new counts of rape and three new counts of forcible oral copulation involving two women. The incidents span from 2004 to 2010 and all allegedly took place at a hotel in Beverly Hills.
The new charges mean Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in California, involving five women. The 68-year-old ex-movie mogul is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York.
A Weinstein spokesman declined comment on the new charges.
