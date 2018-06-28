Hatches Named Chairman of Mo. Gaming Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Gaming Commission has a new chairman.

Gov. Jay Nixon on Tuesday picked Barrett Hatches, of Kansas City, to take over for James Mathewson, who stepped down as chairman at the end of May.

The Missouri Gaming Commission regulates the casinos.

Hatches has served on the commission since 2010. He is the former president and CEO of Northern Indiana Public Service Co. and of Enstar Natural Gas in Alaska. He also was the director of field services for Missouri Gas Energy and chief operating officer for Swope Community Enterprises in the Kansas City area.