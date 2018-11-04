Hawk Point Man Admits Embezzling $74,000

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Thomas Lenk plead guilty to federal embezzlement charges from the Moscow Mills Lumber Company. Lenk of Hawk Point pleaded guilty to one felony count of credit card fraud. He must pay mandatory restitution. Lenk had access to financial transactions at the lumber company. U.S. attorneys say he also had an "in-house" account that allowed him to make personal purchases and pay on an installment basis. Lenk embezzled money by showing customer purchases as a charge on his in-store account and pocketing the customer payments. In other cases, he cashed checks intended for the store.