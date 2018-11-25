Hawk recovering after flying through window in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A hawk is recovering after crashing through a window earlier this month at a south Kansas City home.

Drew Arnold tells the Kansas City Star he was at home Feb. 6 when he heard a crash in a bedroom. Arnold says he went to investigate and found a large red-tailed hawk sitting on the room's floor and with a dazed look on its face.

He called the city's animal health and public safety division, requesting an animal control officer to remove the bird.

The hawk is now recuperating at the Lakeside Nature Center in Swope Park. The center's director says the hawk suffered some cuts to her legs and broken feathers.

Larry Rizzo of the Missouri Department of Conservation says hawks often hit windows but seldom break through them.