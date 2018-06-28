Hawks outlast Blues for 7th straight win

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Chicago Blackhawks have run their winning streak to seven games by knocking off a long-time rival.

The Hawks continued the streak by beating St. Louis 2-1 on Artemi Panarin’s goal 25 seconds into overtime. Panarin ended it with his sixth goal of the season, firing a wrist shot that beat Jake Allen.

Corey Crawford turned back 27 shots in his sixth consecutive victory. He was in line for his third shutout of the season until Alex Pietrangelo tied it with 2:11 left in regulation.

Marian Hossa scored for the sixth time in seven games to help Chicago improve to 10-3-1.