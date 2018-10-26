Hawley and McCaskill prep for another debate
KANSAS CITY - Senator Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley are prepping for today's debate in Kansas City.
A recent poll from Real Clear Politics shows Hawley has a slight lead over McCaskill in the polls.
Possible topics for today's debate could include health care, gun violence and tax cuts.
There are just 13 days to go until the November 6th election.
