Hawley announces settlement fund for fraud victims

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Josh Hawley announced a settlement fund for ten Missouri fraud victims.

The settlement carries $643,703.60 for victims of Timothy Mundy.

Mundy offered home constructions services and demanded large payments up front for materials. But, he spent all of the money on personal expenses.

When he ran out of money, Mundy would ask homeowners for more, telling them their project had unforeseen expenses. When his customers demanded Mundy finish the work, he would disappear and move on to his next target.

Mundy targeted customers who were elderly, illegal immigrants or were experiencing hardship, knowing they would be the easiest to exploit.

The Greene County Circuit Court ordered Mundy to pay back all $194,012.34 he took from customers, pay for the cost of investigating and prosecuting the case and pay $332,000 in penalties. He was also banned from the construction industry for life.

“My office will aggressively pursue deceitful and dishonest contractors who cheat consumers and destroy their assets," Hawley said in a statement. “There is no place for those who prey upon consumers in Missouri.”