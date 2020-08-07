Hawley's bill to ban TikTok on government devices passes senate
WASHINGTON — Sen. Josh Hawley's bill to ban TikTok on government devices passed the U.S. Senate unanimously on Thursday, according to a news release from Hawley's office.
“In light of all we know, it is unthinkable to me that we should continue to permit federal employees, those workers entrusted with sensitive government data, to access this app on their work phones and computers,” Hawley said in a statement.
Senators Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst, John Kennedy and Martha McSally all signed on as cosponsors to the bill, according to the release.
