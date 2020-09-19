Hawley sends letter to DOJ against religious restrictions

COLUMBIA- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr urging him to protect religious liberties in states placing unconstitutional restrictions on houses of worship.

According to a news release, Sen. Hawley wrote that a number of states are violating the First Amendment in strictly limiting attendance at religious services while allowing other businesses, like restaurants and gyms, to operate at up to 50 percent capacity.



Senator Hawley wrote, “The American people have endured six months of closures and restrictions on their houses of worship. Over that period, they have faced countless harms: missed holidays and religious celebrations, canceled weddings, and unattended funerals, to say nothing of the painful absence of regular worship. These continued violations of the First Amendment are outrageous. I ask that the Department file suit against these jurisdictions and others to uphold Americans’ rights.”



In June 2020, Senator Hawley sent a letter to Attorney General Barr calling for a civil rights investigation into First Amendment violations by state officials imposing unequal regulations on religious services.



Read the full letter here or below.