Hawley visits Columbia; McCaskill votes no on Kavanaugh

COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley debuted his “Stop Schumer Fire Claire” campaign bus Saturday morning at the Columbia GOP field office.

The stop came as Hawley continues his tour to hopefully gain a majority in the Senate for the Republican Party.

Hawley said control of the U.S. Senate will come down to the Missouri Senate race.

"We are the decisive state this November. The choice between what people voted for in 2016 and liberal Democrat control is going to be decided in Missouri," he said.

In remarks to supporters, Hawley said he wants to put pro-Constitution judges like Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. Hawley also mentioned how he hopes to bring back jobs to the state and increase wages..

"That is what we voted for. That's what the people of Missouri want. That's what we've been working for," he said.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, on Saturday voted against Kavanaugh. The final vote was 50-48.

In a statement last month, McCaskill said she would oppose Kavanaugh because of "concerns on dark money."

“I have been thorough in examining Judge Kavanaugh’s record," McCaskill said in the statement. "And while the recent allegations against him are troubling and deserve a thorough and fair examination by the Senate Judiciary Committee, my decision is not based on those allegations but rather on his positions on several key issues, most importantly the avalanche of dark, anonymous money that is crushing our democracy."

Hawley on Saturday afternoon released a statement praising the Senate's vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

"After a startling and unprecedented smear campaign, the Senate has done the right thing today by confirming Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court," the statement said in part. "He is a pro-Constitution conservative with an outstanding judicial record."

Hawley's press secretary, Kelli Ford, said Hawley will appear with Vice President Mike Pence in Springfield on Monday.