Hawley wants investigation of Democrats over Kavanaugh

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley says Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been "falsely accused" and is calling for an investigation of how Democrats handled sexual assault allegations against him.

Hawley on Monday said Kavanaugh "looks like someone who's had his life ruined."

Hawley called for a special counsel to investigate Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein and others over the handling of Christine Blasey Ford's allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Hawley asked Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill to join him in his call.

But McCaskill in a statement provided by her campaign said that's "what a partisan does." She says it's not the time to point fingers. She says she will vote against Kavanaugh over his opinions on dark money.

A statement provided by Feinstein's office says she's made it clear that neither she nor her staff leaked the letter and says comments about investigating the leak are an attempt to distract from the allegations against Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Hawley also says he has no reason to doubt Ford's sincerity but says there's no corroborating evidence to support her claims.

(Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to include comments from McCaskill and Feinstein.)