Hawley weighs in on Russia and tariffs

4 months 1 week 3 days ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT July 17, 2018 in News
By: Blake Sammann, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

MEXICO - Josh Hawley faced questions about President Donald Trump's summit with Russia as well as tariffs facing Missouri farmers at a campaign stop Tuesday.

Reporters asked Hawley about his reaction to President Trump going back on his statements Monday that Russia did not try to influence the 2016 election. 

Hawley said while he feels Russia did try and tamper with the 2016 election, the election was ultimately decided by American voters, not Russian hackers.

"I think the president was right earlier today to say he accepts the conclusions of the [U.S. intelligence] community, again, Russia has been trying to interfere in our country for a long long time now," Hawley said. "Russia is doing all kinds of bad stuff on the world stage but let's not let the subject be changed from the the fact that the real reason the media and the Democrats care about all of this is because of the 2016 election."
President Trump faced criticism Monday after saying he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin when he said Russia did not try and interfere with the 2016 election, going against the findings of the U.S. intelligence community.
Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) criticized the president in a press release Monday, calling his statement dangerous.
"I stand with my Republican colleagues who are calling out this unprecedented rebuke of our intelligence officers—most of whom are veterans of the United States military. Today’s actions will only embolden the enemies of our country and erode the support of our allies," she said.

But Hawley said he believes there's an ulterior motive for the the large amount of media coverage and outcry from Democrats.  

"It's really about the 2016 election and saying that the outcome was somehow illegitimate," Hawley said. "That is simply not true, there's no evidence to support that and I think quite frankly the American people and the American voters are tired of hearing about that." 

Hawley also faced questions about the tariffs enacted on the U.S. by other countries and how they have affected Missourians.

"I'm glad to have the president going out there and saying, 'We need a better deal for Missouri farmers and Missouri workers,'" he said."We've gotten the short end of the stick for years and years now, from China, from our so-called allies in the European Union, from Canada and from Mexico."

In a press release, McCaskill criticized the tariffs, highlighting their negative affect on Missourians.

“Missouri jobs and livelihoods are at stake—and I don’t understand the decision to escalate this trade war with no end in sight, risking critical foreign markets and doing lasting damage to Missouri’s economy,” McCaskill said. “It’s time to end this trade war and provide necessary relief for the thousands of Missouri jobs that are at risk.”  

Hawley said while he supports the president's goal, he said he wants to see what deal President Trump can actually get.

"Let's see if he's able to get a better deal for Missouri farmers. I won't support anything that leaves them worse off or that closes our markets," he said. 

Hawley toured Mid-America BioFuels in Mexico as a part of his 100-stop Work Tour, highlighting businesses providing jobs and support for their local communities.

 

More News

Grid
List

Over a thousand in Columbia lost power
Over a thousand in Columbia lost power
COLUMBIA - Over a thousand Columbia Water and Light customers lost power Sunday evening during a snowstorm. By around... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 11:22:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

2 officers fired after investigation into fatal pursuit
2 officers fired after investigation into fatal pursuit
CLAYTON (AP) — Two St. Louis County police officers have been fired after an investigation determined they lied about being... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 9:55:15 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Missouri Special Olympics athletes get new healthcare opportunities
Missouri Special Olympics athletes get new healthcare opportunities
COLUMBIA - Sarah Byland is a golfer, bowler and swimmer. Every year she competes in different olympic events with Special... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 9:50:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Council to hold special meeting about Matthes' resignation Monday
Council to hold special meeting about Matthes' resignation Monday
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is holding a special meeting Monday regarding former city manager Mike Matthes' resignation. The... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 9:45:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different mid-Missouri agencies are warning people about the storm's impact. The City of... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 6:54:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

DEVELOPING: Police investigate homicide just outside of Columbia city limits
DEVELOPING: Police investigate homicide just outside of Columbia city limits
BOONE COUNTY- Authorities responded to shots being heard near the 5700 block of Limoges Drive just outside of Columbia city... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 4:41:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Migrants march toward US border in show of force
Migrants march toward US border in show of force
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Several hundred Central American migrants on Sunday pushed past a blockade of Mexican police standing... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:42:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Columbia plow crews, travelers prepare for blizzard
Columbia plow crews, travelers prepare for blizzard
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and travelers prepped for poor driving conditions due to the blizzard forecasted to blast... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:23:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

MoDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads in northern Missouri
MoDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads in northern Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay off the roads in Missouri, especially north of... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 12:56:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Police chase ends in semi truck fire
Police chase ends in semi truck fire
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:41:00 AM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The catastrophic wildfire in Northern California is nearly out after several days of rain, but searchers... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:46:33 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
BENTON - The Missouri State Council of Firefighters warned Missourians about a phone call scam. People across Missouri have... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA – The Business Loop Improvement District launched a project aimed to improve Business Loop 70 by filling vacant buildings... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA - Small businesses in Columbia offered customers discounts in honor of Small Business Saturday. New and old businesses... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
(CNN) -- An armed 21-year-old man killed by an officer at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving night "likely did... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 4:16:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is expecting significant delays Sunday. Officials are telling travelers to plan ahead... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:45:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
COLUMBIA - The Thanksgiving holiday is coming to a close which means refrigerator shelves will be lined with Tupperware containers... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:23:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
COLUMBIA - MU officials are recommending that students come back early to campus due to a predicted snowfall on Sunday.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 21°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 27°
12pm 28°
1pm 29°
2pm 30°