Hawley wins attorney general race by large margin

SPRINGFIELD — Republican Josh Hawley will become Missouri’s next attorney general.

Hawley, who ran on the platform of being a political outsider, defeated prosecutor Teresa Hensley by more than 17 points, taking 58.8 percent of the vote.

Hawley said he will continue to work against corrupt politicians while in office as attorney general.

“What the people of Missouri have been saying tonight loud and clear is that the people of Missouri are tired of Washington bureaucrats,” Hawley said.

Hawley said he was excited about the success of other Republicans in the state, in what many people are calling a Republican sweep in Missouri state offices.

“They want people who are going to stand up for them, for our people, for our families, for our farmers, for our small businesses,” Hawley said. “And that is why you’re seeing Republicans elected up and down the ticket tonight.

He ended Tuesday night at the Roy Blunt party across town in Springfield, celebrating with the re-elected Senator and future Lt. Governor, Mike Parson.