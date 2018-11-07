Hawley wins Missouri Senate race after McCaskill concedes

ST. LOUIS - Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill Tuesday after she conceded defeat at the end of a tight race. He finished with a four point lead.

“Tonight, the people of Missouri have said that our way of life and our values are going to renew this country,” Hawley said. “And that is what we are about and that is what we are for and that’s what this race has been for.”

Both candidates held watch parties on the night of the election after the polls closed.

Hawley said he spoke to both McCaskill and President Donald Trump on the phone before taking the stage around 10:30 p.m. in Springfield.

Hawley told his supporters it was their victory and they “have earned it.”

“Tonight the people of Missouri said we believe in America, the best days are ahead,” he said. “We believe in our future, and we are ready to fight for it. And I am ready to go to Washington to fight for you!”

Supporters had Josh Hawley signs and chanted throughout the evening. Gov. Mike Parson, Sen. Roy Blunt and State Treasurer Eric Schmitt were there and talked about Hawley before the victory was made official.

Parson said he felt good about the results.

“I’m a big supporter of Josh Hawley’s and I really think he’s going to put Missourian’s above the Washington D.C. insiders,” he said. “I’m really looking forward for him to be the U.S. Senator.”

Blunt said, “On the big national issues that Claire McCaskill and I didn’t agree on, I think at this time Senator Hawley and I, I haven’t said that before, are more likely to agree on the Missouri issues.”

Health care and immigration were some of the hot button issues that were discussed during the Senate race.

Hundreds of supporters attended McCaskill’s watch party in St. Louis as they patiently waited for the results to come in.

McCaskill brought her family on the stage with her for support. During her speech, she said the people of this state are like family to her. She thanked her supporters and left the stage without taking questions from reporters.

“This state drives me crazy, but I love every corner of it,” McCaskill said. “I even love the reddest of the reddest counties.”

Her supporters were disappointed after she lost, some even had tears in their eyes. Scott Lunte donated hundreds of dollars to her campaign and does not regret it.

“Tonight for me is kind of an end of an era,” Lunte said. “I think Claire McCaskill is really one of the greatest hard workers of the Senate.”

He added, “Even if you didn’t always agree with everything that she said, you could never really say that she wasn’t a hard worker. And most importantly, she had her own beliefs and she tried to get those enforced.”

Hawley's victory helped Republicans keep their majority in the U.S. Senate.