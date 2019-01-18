Hawleys move to Washington D.C., will keep home in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sen. Josh Hawley plans to move his family to a suburb of Washington D.C., but will keep a Missouri home in Springfield.
Hawley's spokeswoman, Kelli Ford, said in a statement Thursday that Hawley and his wife decided to move with their two young sons to Washington so they could be together while the Senate is in session.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Hawleys will move their Missouri home to Springfield, where the senator's parents and sister live. They plan to split their time between Virginia and Springfield.
Hawley, a Republican, defeated Democrat incumbent Claire McCaskill in the November election.
Missouri's other senator, Roy Blunt, also lives in a Maryland suburb of Washington D.C.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS - A Missouri man was one of the four Americans killed by a suicide bomber in Syria on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Animal control is urging pet owners to keep their pets inside or in a safe shelter during the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army is providing food assistance for furloughed federal workers through their food pantry. Food assistance is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man already facing charges of sexual misconduct for an incident in May 2018 now faces an additional... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Corrections and Governor Parson announced Friday a new plan to address staffing shortages... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An individual has been pronounced dead after a house fire Thursday night at 1203 Lakeview Avenue. Firefighters... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri congressman has apologized for yelling "go back to Puerto Rico" at Democrats on the... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - Callaway County deputies arrested a juvenile in connection to a threat made against students at North Callaway... More >>
in
HILLSBORO (AP) — An eastern Missouri police chief has resigned and an officer has been terminated amid an investigation into... More >>
in
HARRISONVILLE (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a former Missouri high school coach had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested a Tipton man Thursday in connection with a pair of burglaries from around the county.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Across Mid-Missouri, MoDOT crews are making final preparations to ensure they are ready to take on this weekend’s... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works department is preparing for the winter storm that is set to hit this weekend.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged with child endangerment after his 14-month-old son arrived unresponsive at a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Route AC (Grindstone Parkway) bridge of U.S. Highway 63 will close for 60 days this summer. MoDOT... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The State Department is ordering its staff back to work next week, pledging that it will find the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Columbia Police Department acknowledged Thursday that the homicide may be connected to an early morning homicide in... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis newscaster has apologized for what he called an unintentional racial slur while referencing... More >>
in