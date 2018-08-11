Hay Shortage Hits Missouri

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SEDALIA - A hay shortage is forcing some Missouri producers to sell cattle early, reducing prices and driving some out of business. Years of dry weather and drought are the main cause of the hay shortage, which extends through much of the Midwest into Texas. Gene Schmitz, who has been with the University of Missouri Extension for 15 years, said it's the worst he's seen n that time. Round bales that sold for $15-$30 are $40-$50 this year. Another factor contributing to high hay prices is a high demand for corn from ethanol producers, preventing farmers from feeding corn to their cattle.