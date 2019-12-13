Haynes Advances to Quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS - Junior Brent Haynes is the lone Tiger remaining in the championship bracket, as he advanced to tomorrow's quarterfinals with a 6-0 decision over Micah Burak of Penn on Thursday evening. After the first day of action, Mizzou has seven wrestlers remaining and stand in a tie for 18th place with 13.5 points.

Haynes continued his push towards the podium with another shutout win in his second match of the day. The first period looked as if it were going to be scoreless but Haynes hit a takedown with just one second left on the clock to take the advantage. He reversed Burak in the second and hit another late takedown in the third to secure the win. He'll face No. 3 Matthew Wilps of Pittsburgh tomorrow, with the winner punching their ticket to the semifinals.

Missouri won four of their seven wrestleback matches in the evening session to put team points on the board. In their fourth meeting this season, Nathan McCormick stayed perfect on the year against Oklahoma's Jordan Keller with a 5-0 win. McCormick took Lester down in the first and reversed him in the second to separate himself from the Sooner.

Nicholas Hucke scored his first career win at the NCAA Championships, defeating Duke's Tanner Hough by a 7-3 score. The two were tied 2-2 in the third before Hucke separated himself from Hough with a reversal and takedown. Kyle Bradley won two consolation matches, knocking off Matthew Nerelm (NC State), 9-5, in a pigtail match before coming back with a 4-2 win over Christophe Villalonga of Cornell later that night. Bradley's third period reversal proved to be the difference maker in the win over Villalonga.

At 184, Mike Larson scored big bonus points for the Tigers with a fall over Kevin Radford of Arizona State with less than a minute left in the match. With the match tied at 1-1, Larson took Radford down to his back and was able to stick him to the mat for the pin and his fifth fall of the season.

Earlier in the championship bracket, No. 3 Alan Waters was upset by Anthony Zanetta of Pittsburgh by a 4-2 score in overtime. With a 1-0 lead, Waters got tripped up late in the third and taken down. Riding time sent the match to sudden victory, where Zanetta was able to get the takedown and the win. Dorian Henderson was pinned in the first period by No. 1 Ed Ruth of Penn State at 174 pounds.

Drake Houdashelt (157), Zach Toal (165) and Devin Mellon (HWT) fell in their first consolation matches, ending their season. Houdashelt wrapped up his redshirt freshman year with a 28-7 record, while Toal went 22-11 this season. Mellon, also a redshirt freshman, posted a 19-14 mark in his first year of action.

Session three kicks off at 10 a.m. CT tomorrow morning, with both the quarterfinal round and two rounds of wrestlebacks set to take place. ESPNU and ESPN3.com will feature live video coverage of the tournament, and trackwrestling.com will provide play-by-play. You can also follow Mizzou wresting @MizzouWrestling.

Below are NCAA Wrestling Day One tournament results.

Day One Results125: Alan Waters (Record: 1-1)Champ. Round Two: No. 3 Alan Waters (MU) tech. fall Pat Rollins (ORST), 15-0 (7:00)Champ. Round Three: Anthony Zanetta (PITT) dec. No. 3 Alan Waters (MU), 4-2 (SV)Friday Morning: No. 3 Alan Waters (MU) vs. Garrett Frey (Princeton)

133: Nathan McCormick (Record: 1-1)Champ. Round Two: No. 6 Devin Carter (VT) fall Nathan McCormick (MU), 4:39Cons. Round Three: Nathan McCormick (MU) dec. Jordan Keller (OU), 5-0Friday Morning: Nathan McCormick (MU) vs. Shelton Mack (Pitt)

141: Nicholas Hucke (Record: 1-1)Champ. Round Two: No. 1 Kellen Russell (Michigan) dec. Nicholas Hucke (MU), 6-1Cons. Round Three: Nicholas Hucke (MU) dec. Tanner Hough (Duke), 7-3Friday Morning: Nicholas Hucke (MU) vs. Justin LaVelle (ODU)

149: Kyle Bradley (Record: 2-1)Champ. Round One: Josh Wilson (Utah Valley) dec. Kyle Bradley (MU), 7-3Cons. Round Two: Kyle Bradley (MU) dec. Matthew Nerelm (NCSU), 9-5Cons. Round Three: Kyle Bradley (MU) dec. Christophe Villalonga (Cornell), 4-2Friday Morning: Kyle Bradley (MU) vs. Bryce Busler (BLOOM)

157: Drake Houdashelt (Record: 0-2; 2011-12 Record: 28-7)Champ. Round Two: No. 2 Derek St. John (Iowa) dec. Drake Houdashelt (MU), 8-1Cons. Round Three: Corey Mock (UNC) dec. Drake Houdashelt (MU), 5-2

165: Zach Toal (Record: 0-2; 2011-12 Record: 22-11)Champ. Round Two: Robert Kokesh (NEB) dec. Zach Toal (MU), 4-1Cons. Round Two: Mark Lewandowski (BUF) dec. Zach Toal (MU), 3-1 174: Dorian Henderson (Record: 1-1)Champ. Round Two: Dorian Henderson (MU) dec. Kyle Czarnecki (BU), 4-0Champ. Round Three: No. 1 Ed Ruth (Penn State) fall Dorian Henderson (MU), 1:26Friday Morning: Dorian Henderson vs. Greg Zannetti (RUTG)

184: Mike Larson (Record: 1-1)Champ. Round Two: No. 1 Joe LeBlanc (Wyoming) dec. Mike Larson (MU), 9-4Cons. Round Three: Mike Larson (MU) fall Kevin Radford (ASU), 6:09Friday Morning: Mike Larson (MU) vs. No. 11 Ben Clymer (Hofstra)

197: Brent Haynes (Record: 2-0)Champ. Round Two: No. 6 Brent Haynes (MU) dec. Max Huntley (MICH), 5-0Champ. Round Three: No. 6 Brent Haynes (MU) dec. No. 11 Micah Burak (PENN), 6-0Friday Morning: No. 6 Brent Haynes (MU) vs. No. 3 Matthew Wilps (PITT)

HWT: Devin Mellon (Record: 0-2; 2011-12 Record: 19-14)Champ. Round Two: No. 1 Ryan Flores (AMER) fall Devin Mellon (MU), 4:37Cons. Round Three: Kevin Lester (Columbia) dec. Devin Mellon (MU), 11-5