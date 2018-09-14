Hazelwood man dies in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH (AP) - A Lake of the Ozarks boat crash has killed one man and injured two others.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened Saturday morning in the Osage Arm of the lake. A patrol report says 62-year-old Edward Sandt, of Hazelwood, was driving a fishing boat out of a cove and crossed the path of another boat.

In the collision, Sandt was thrown from the boat and then was struck by the vessel while in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Sandt's boat suffered serious injuries, while the driver of the second watercraft was treated for minor injuries.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the headline.)