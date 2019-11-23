Hazelwood park closed for removal of contaminated soil

HAZELWOOD (AP) - A Hazelwood park was closed during the cleanup of soil that has been contaminated with radioactive material.

According to Hazelwood City Manager Matt Zimmerman, officials decided to close St. Cin Park Monday because nearby homeowners requested the closure, not because of any public safety issues.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is removing soil that became contaminated with radioactive material from Coldwater Creek caused by uranium processing waste dumped at sites near Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.

The park will remain closed until the cleanup, which may take several months, is complete. Initially, the section of the park being cleaned up was only roped off, with residents being able to access other areas.