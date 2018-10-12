Hazelwood residents upset over school budget cuts

HAZELWOOD - Many parents, teachers and students in a suburban St. Louis school district are angry over budget reductions that would include major cuts to elementary band and physical education.

The anger spilled over Tuesday night when an overflow crowd showed up for the Hazelwood School Board meeting. Most who showed up couldn't attend because district officials refused to move the meeting to a larger venue.

The district has seen a 22 percent decrease in assessed value since 2008. District leaders say reserves are drying up so the cuts are necessary.

But some at the meeting said the board should reduce the number of administrators, not cut teachers for important programs like band and physical education.