Head of Missouri Veteran's Commission on paid leave after discrimination suit

COLUMBIA - The executive director of the Missouri Veteran's Commission, Larry Kay, was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday. The move came after a Cole County jury ruled against Kay in a gender and age discrimination lawsuit.

Pat Rowe Kerr, a former outreach director, filed the lawsuit in July 2011. She said the commission discriminated against her when it dismissed her in November 2009. Kay and the commission said she was dismissed due to budget cuts.

A week prior to Kay's leave, a Cole County jury awarded Kerr $1.3 million in actual damages and $1.6 million in punitive damages.

Deputy Director Bryan Hunt confirmed he would be acting executive director in Kay's absence.