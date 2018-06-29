Head of Struggling Mo. School District to Resign

NORMANDY (AP) - The superintendent of a soon-to-be-unaccredited St. Louis-area district has announced he is resigning at the end of the school year because of personal and family issues.

KTVI-TV reports that Stanton Lawrence made the announcement in a letter to the Normandy School District's Board of Directors. The move comes just one month after the Missouri Board of Education voted to strip the district of its accreditation effective Jan. 1.

The St. Louis County district faces a two-year clock to improve and regain accreditation or face state intervention.

Lawrence is in his fifth year as Normandy superintendent. His contract was to run through June 2015.

Normandy has struggled with low test scores. In 2010, it absorbed 350 students from the Wellston School District after the state shut that district down.