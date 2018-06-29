Head-on Crash in Central Missouri Kills 2 Drivers

BRUMLEY (AP) - A head-on crash in central Missouri has claimed two lives. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened late Friday afternoon when a vehicle went off the right side of Missouri 42 in Miller County. The 82-year-old driver, Wayne Ponder, over-corrected and crossed the center line, crashing into another vehicle. The collision killed Ponder and the driver of the other vehicle, 54-year-old Brian Nixdorf. A 45-year-old woman in Nixdorf's vehicle sustained serious injuries and was flown to a Columbia hospital. All three lived in Iberia.