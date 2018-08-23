Head-on crash in Columbia sends at least two people to the hospital

COLUMBIA - Thursday evening around 9:00 pm, two cars collided head-on at the intersection of Worley St. and W. Boulevard.

There were at least six Columbia police cars on the scene and two tow trucks arrived around 9:45 p.m.

Two ambulances responded to the scene and took at least two victims to a hospital.

