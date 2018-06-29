Headless body found in 1987 exhumed in eastern Missouri

WARRENTON(AP) - Authorities in eastern Missouri's Warren County west of St. Louis have exhumed the remains of a headless, handsless man in hopes of identifying him 28 years after the body was found.

KSDK-TV of St. Louis reports that the remains were exhumed Monday from the Warrenton City Cemetery by investigators intent on gathering genetic material that could end the mystery of who the man was.

Authorities recently have told St. Louis radio station KMOX the remains found in 1987 by a squirrel hunter had a scar likely caused by a bullet wound that never was professionally treated. The unidentified man also had seven broken ribs, as well as alcohol and cocaine in his system.

He also had 87 cents in his pocket and a Kansas City International Airport token.