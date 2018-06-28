Headstones in another Missouri city toppled, officials say

PACIFIC, Mo. (AP) — Police say two 13-year-olds have been taken into custody after more than 100 headstones were toppled and damaged at eastern Missouri cemeteries.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the damage was found Thursday morning in Pacific, about a 45-minute drive southwest of St. Louis.

Pacific Mayor Jeffrey Palmore told The Associated Press that damage to Pacific City Cemetery is "gut-wrenching." He says there also are reports of damage to headstones near St. Bridget Cemetery and Sunset Cemetery, which border each other.

The damage comes after 154 headstones were tipped over in February at a Jewish cemetery in the St. Louis suburb of University City.

Palmore says there's no indication the damage in his community was a hate crime.