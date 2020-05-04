Healium: Virtual reality intersects with mental health and therapy

1 year 5 months 1 week ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 2:18:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News
By: Blake Sammann, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A Columbia story-telling company is exploring how virtual and augmented reality experiences can reduce stress and help improve mental health.

StoryUP CEO and former KOMU 8 anchor Sarah Hill said the seeds of the product known as Healium were sown in 2015.

Trying to help terminally ill WWII veterans experience an Honor Flight despite being too weak to physically make the trip, the team created a VR tour of Washington D.C.

Hill said she noticed the experience was affecting the veterans on a deeper, physical level.

"They weren't just watching that media, they were feeling it," she said. "They would take off the goggles, their bodies would relax and they would say, 'Can I watch it again?’"

Hill said she remembers one veteran in particular, who was supposed to be too weak to raise his arms above his head.

"Halfway through this experience, that veteran had his arms above his head, trying to reach out for the people he saw on the screen," she said.

Hill said the phenomenon led her to belive her company was onto something that could help people.

"We decided to study it with hospital grade EEG skin conductants and looking how Healium affects the stress reactions in the brain," she said.

Hill, along with Oregon-based psychologist Dr. Jeff Tarrant, found Healium to be an effective way to reduce stress.

Hill said other scientists are starting to come to the same conclusion, as evidence by articles in Frontiers in Psychology and the Journal of NeuroRegulation.

"Two peer reviewed journals recently came out with studies showing that Healium not only reduces self-report anxiety, but also increases feelings of positivity in a group of firefighters," she said.

According to the Healium website, the concept is simple: "A small, low-profile headband called a brain-computer interface senses electrical activity in your brain; and a virtual reality headset immerses you in the experience."

Hill said the headband measures and uses the user's gamma asymmetry, an electrical impulse in the brain associated with feelings of positivity. 

"The more your Gamma leans to the left frontal region of your forehead, research as shown that the more feelings of positivity you have, the more openness you have, the more love, joy, appreciation you have," she said.

That's where the technology comes in.

"We're taking the output of that feeling, we're importing it inside a game engine and then allowing you control these different assets with your thoughts and emotions," Hill said.

Ricky Rockley, StoryUP's design lead, said humans aren't the only species to experience stress, something he explores in a VR experience.

"With the Burr Oak, it's been around for 350 years or so," Rockley said. "When I saw it, I wondered what it would look like before they built the road next to it or it had been defaced."

Rockley said the Burr Oak simulation starts with dreary scene, gray skies, little vegetation and the tree covered in graffitti and trash.

"As you think positively, as you get above this baseline, the environment begins to heal itself, as you see, the trash dissolves and the graffitti burns off, even the lighting goes from a real cool blue to a warm yellow," he said.

Hill said the simulation also has a deeper lesson.

"That Burr Oak has been through floods, droughts, graffitti, all kinds of things and yet it endured, just like you as a human being can endure, no matter what it is you're facing," she said.

For both Rockley and Hill, Healium seeks to solve a problem they're both very familiar with.

"I, myself, deal with anxiety on a daily basis," Rockley said."The fact that our end goal is to help as many people as possible with their day-to-day struggles in jobs they may have traditionally enjoyed but now have gotten so fatigued with is a pretty powerful thing."

A journalist for more than two decades, Hill said constant stress and anxiety took it's toll.

"It's trauma on a daily basis and I suffered from anxiety. I had to get out of the business for a little while," she said. "We created Healium, in a sense, for myself and everyone else who suffers from anxiety."

Hill said Healium is already being used all across the country, from nurses combating compassion fatigue to U.S. sailors experiencing nature hundred of miles offshore.

"It's a drugless solution that makes you more aware of your emotions," Hill said. "It's not necessarily health care, it's self care."

 

More News

Grid
List

Moberly police arrest suspect involved in multiple assaults
Moberly police arrest suspect involved in multiple assaults
MOBERLY - Police arrested a Moberly man Sunday after officers said he was involved in two separate assaults over the... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 8:03:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Fulton restaurant reopens with only outdoor seating
Fulton restaurant reopens with only outdoor seating
FULTON – Businesses across Missouri will reopen Monday at a limited capacity, but The Station in Fulton will open differently... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 6:18:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Columbia Mall set to open certain retail stores Tuesday
Columbia Mall set to open certain retail stores Tuesday
The Columbia Mall announced only certain retail stores will reopen Tuesday, May 5. The reopening follows the expiration of Missouri's... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 5:36:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Free, student hotspot initiative is a success, but student participation is still shrinking
Free, student hotspot initiative is a success, but student participation is still shrinking
Columbia—CPS ordered around 800 hotspots to provide reliable and free WiFi connection to students in need. On March 31,... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 3:31:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Only one case of COVID-19 in Missouri Veterans homes
Only one case of COVID-19 in Missouri Veterans homes
MEXICO — Missouri Veteran’s homes have had only one case of coronavirus in all seven locations. The Missouri Veterans... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks
As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks
ROME (AP) — While millions of people took advantage of easing coronavirus lockdowns to enjoy spring weather, some of the... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 11:33:33 AM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Mobile COVID-19 testing for Boone County residents
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Mobile COVID-19 testing for Boone County residents
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 10:07:00 AM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Columbia agencies, organizations make reopening plans
Columbia agencies, organizations make reopening plans
COLUMBIA — Here is information on some selected steps being taken regarding the reopening of Columbia government agencies and... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, May 03 2020 May 3, 2020 Sunday, May 03, 2020 9:46:42 AM CDT May 03, 2020 in News

Columbia clothing store prepares to reopen Monday
Columbia clothing store prepares to reopen Monday
COLUMBIA – Several businesses are preparing to reopen their doors when Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order is lifted May 4. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Boat explosion leaves one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Boat explosion leaves one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Shawn Carroll was found dead after a boat exploded near the 1 mile marker of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Two vehicles burn after crash into downed power lines
Two vehicles burn after crash into downed power lines
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two pick-up trucks burned after one of them crashed into downed power lines on Saturday afternoon near... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Photographer finds a way to capture high school memories from home
Photographer finds a way to capture high school memories from home
COLUMBIA - Senior year is full of traditions, many of which this year’s graduating class is losing. So what about... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 3:43:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Community pools to open after stay-at-home order is lifted
Community pools to open after stay-at-home order is lifted
COLUMBIA - Neighborhood pools will begin to reopen after the Columbia stay-at-home order expires May 4. Neighborhood officials will... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 3:12:00 PM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

One woman makes over 1,300 masks for Osage Beach community
One woman makes over 1,300 masks for Osage Beach community
OSAGE - One resident of the Osage Beach area makes over 30 masks per day, totaling to more than 1,300... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 11:32:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Buchanan County food plant reports 359 positive COVID-19 cases
UPDATE: Buchanan County food plant reports 359 positive COVID-19 cases
ST. JOSEPH - As of Saturday morning, 359 employees and contract workers of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 11:15:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Second case confirmed in Miller County
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Second case confirmed in Miller County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 10:55:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News

One passenger dead after late night ATV crash in Pettis County
One passenger dead after late night ATV crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY - One person died late last night in an ATV crash between Knob Noster and Sedalia. Two others... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 Saturday, May 02, 2020 10:38:00 AM CDT May 02, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 50°
7am 52°
8am 57°
9am 60°