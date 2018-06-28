Health Care Access Improves Despite Medicaid Cuts

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group created to help strengthen the St. Louis area's safety net of health care for the uninsured and underinsured has good news to report. The St. Louis Regional Health Commission, created in 2002, released its Access to Care Data Report. The group's CEO, Robert Fruend Jr., says while nearly 38,000 people lost insurance through Medicaid cuts and loss of work coverage, access to care in the region actually improved since the commission's last report in 2002.