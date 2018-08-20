Health care advocates warn Missourians' of threats to the Affordable Care Act

JEFFERSON CITY - Health care advocates are coming together after the one year anniversary of the Senate's failed repeal vote on the Affordable Care Act.

People from Planned Parenthood Advocates, Missouri Family Health Council and Protect Our Care Missouri said in a press conference on Friday there are new threats to Missourians' access to affordable health care.

Tom Bastian of Protect Our Care Missouri said, "The Trump administration and its allies are now engaging in a strategic sabotage campaign against the affordable care act, slashing outreach, destabilizing insurance markets and even challenging the law in court."

Bastian said Trump's administration joined Attorney General Josh Hawley's lawsuit, which would end protections for over 2.5 million Missourians who have a pre-existing conditions and let insurance companies discriminate against people who have diabetes, arthritis and asthma.

The advocacy groups all said Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S Supreme Court will directly impact the Affordable Care Act.

"Not just in terms of overall possibility of appeal, but in terms of how it works today," said Sean Whiting, of Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri. "The pre-ACA environment is something we can not afford to go back to."

KOMU 8 contacted Sen. Roy Blunt, U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler, Boone County Republicans and the Missouri Republican Party, but did not get a response.