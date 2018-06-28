Health-Care Company's Exec Accused of Embezzlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A southwestern Illinois woman who served as an executive of a business that provides visiting nurses and hospice services for Missouri and Illinois patients is accused of embezzling about $600,000 for personal use.

A federal grand jury in St. Louis has charged 49-year-old Susan Winebarger of Highland, Ill., with two counts of wire fraud.

Authorities say Winebarger was a chief financial officer and later chief executive of VNA-TIP of Bridgeton, Mo.

Investigators allege that from January 2008 and last December, she issued checks to herself from company accounts and hid the embezzlement by altering bank statements and internal financial reports. She's also accused of withholding money that should have gone to employees' retirement accounts.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday at Winebarger's home.