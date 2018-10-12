Health care company uses employee DNA in pilot program

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A health care technology company with offices in Kansas and Missouri has launched a pilot DNA program that aims to build systems to share data among patients, doctors and hospitals, and two of its employees have become research subjects.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jennifer and Eric Geis sent saliva samples to a personal genetics testing company and then gave the results to their employer. They are two of 82 Cerner employees who voluntarily turned over their DNA profile to the company.

Cerner says the DNA profiles will be used to give participants individualized information that will help them make health-oriented decisions.