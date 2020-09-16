Health Care Question Gets Two Answers

1 decade 3 years 6 months ago Thursday, March 01 2007 Mar 1, 2007 Thursday, March 01, 2007 7:04:45 PM CST March 01, 2007 in News

"We want restoration of the cuts that happened two years ago," said Sen. Wes Shoemyer (D) Clarence, "That people living in poverty have access to health care."

"I have to sacrifice my health care to keep my lights on and keep food on the table for my kids," said Richard Green, a supporter of "first thing's first" without health care. "Today is the last day for my Medicaid benefits. I will not have health insurance for at least another two years.

With the end of Medicaid approaching in 2008, Governor Blunt's proposed Missouri HealthNet bill is raising some controversy.

"The legislation that the Governor is promoting in the Senate is talking about Mo. HealthNet, which, frankly, did not address putting health care back to the very few individuals," said Shoemyer.

Members and supporters of the "first thing's first" campaign want to propose a bill that will reinstate the budget cuts of 2005 that left more than 700,000 Missourians uninsured. The new Mo. HealthNet plan will look at health care a different way.

"Mo. HealthNet is a plan to reform the Medicaid system and also to give people more access to health insurance," said Sen. Charles Shields (R) St. Joseph. "It's designed to take the Medicaid system and transform it to Missouri HealthNet, which means everybody under the plan will have a health improvement plan."

Although reform may be in the future, some say reform is not an option.

"They need to restore the benefits they once had because they aren't benefits, they are necessities," said Columbia resident Bob Pund.

The Mo. HealthNet bill will go to committee next week for a vote. Democrats proposed the second health care bill in the House and Senate this week.

The newly proposed MO health Net plan would focus on:

Reforming the medicaid system.

Giving more access to health insurance.

Wellness prevention.

Improving quality of life.

Better health outcomes.

Disease preventions.

The bill was proposed 2 weeks ago and will go to committee for voting next week.

More News

Grid
List

Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
MACON - Macon High School classes are going online this week for the next two weeks after dozens of students... More >>
42 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:58:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

EXPLAINED: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
EXPLAINED: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in Weather

Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
(AP) — The family of a worker killed in 2018, when a nearly 2,000-foot tall TV tower in southwest Missouri... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:05:42 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students could transition into hybrid learning this year, and the youngest ones would be the... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:58:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field
Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field
COLUMBIA- Wayne Sells has requested that his name be removed from the Rock Bridge High School football field after a... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:59:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Goodwill Excel Center adjusts to online learning
Goodwill Excel Center adjusts to online learning
COLUMBIA - Goodwill Excel Center is almost a month into its first term and students and faculty are adjusting to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:25:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Boone County modifies health order, alcohol restrictions no longer in effect
BREAKING: Boone County modifies health order, alcohol restrictions no longer in effect
BOONE COUNTY- Entertainment venues, bars and restaurants no longer have to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close at... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:16:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Mizzou Arena will serve as polling place in November
Mizzou Arena will serve as polling place in November
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Arena will serve as a polling place for Boone County residents on Tuesday, Nov. 3. ... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 4:00:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Heavy Columbia police presence on College Ave, suspect detained
UPDATE: Heavy Columbia police presence on College Ave, suspect detained
COLUMBIA- UPDATE 6:15 p.m.: College Avenue between Paris Road and Walnut Street is back open. UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Columbia... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 3:07:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

MU Extension promotes remote work training
MU Extension promotes remote work training
COLUMBIA - The number of remote workers has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the University of Missouri is attempting... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 2:25:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Horse rescued after getting stuck in the mud near Mack Creeks, Mo
Horse rescued after getting stuck in the mud near Mack Creeks, Mo
NEAR MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - A horse at Lake of the Ozarks is okay after... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Midway area experiences 11 burglaries in the span of two weeks
Midway area experiences 11 burglaries in the span of two weeks
COLUMBIA, MO - Over the past two weeks, there have been 11 burglaries reported in the Midway area. Authorities... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reaches 4,000+ cases
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reaches 4,000+ cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Audit: Clerk in town of 500 misappropriated $300,000
Audit: Clerk in town of 500 misappropriated $300,000
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A state audit released Wednesday accuses the former clerk of a tiny town in remote northeast... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 12:26:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

AAA: Keep protective masks off of rearview mirrors
AAA: Keep protective masks off of rearview mirrors
ST. LOUIS - In the time of the pandemic, it has become common to hang masks from rearview mirrors, but... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 11:36:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

LIVE: Governor Parson holds weekly COVID-19 briefing
LIVE: Governor Parson holds weekly COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will hold his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Missouri Health and... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 11:21:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Governor Parson signs order extending mobilization of National Guard
Governor Parson signs order extending mobilization of National Guard
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-16 on Wednesday, extending the mobilization of the Missouri National Guard... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 11:02:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 66°
11pm 65°
12am 66°
1am 67°